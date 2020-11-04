Bp Plc Reduces Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,200,090,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,191,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,036,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,378,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 101.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,572,000 after buying an additional 355,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 690,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,382,000 after buying an additional 67,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.08.

ANSS opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.73. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $357.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

