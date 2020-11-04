Bp Plc Lowers Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bp Plc cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $208,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 311.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $9,559,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 95,640 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

