Bp Plc Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,487 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,513 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

