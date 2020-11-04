Bp Plc Lowers Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 52.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $71,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,164.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,167.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,138.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,330.00.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,238 shares of company stock valued at $20,188,064. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

