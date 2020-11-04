Bp Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.90. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $262,758.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,586,753.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $5,782,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $90,396,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,079 shares of company stock worth $15,672,546 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.