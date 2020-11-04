Bp Plc Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 131,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $1,119,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,215,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.61.

DOCU opened at $208.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of -184.45 and a beta of 0.90. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.51.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

