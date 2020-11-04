Bp Plc Has $2.86 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,962,000 after buying an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 42.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $3,444,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $87.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.42.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

