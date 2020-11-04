Bp Plc Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 29.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 48.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 87.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $136.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.81 and a 200-day moving average of $111.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $138.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.37.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

