Bp Plc Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after buying an additional 356,268 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,382 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,803,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,258,000 after acquiring an additional 514,907 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $104.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

