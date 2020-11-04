Bp Plc Cuts Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,177,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,925,000 after acquiring an additional 49,359 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,468,000 after acquiring an additional 247,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,641,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,128,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,502,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average of $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

