BP (NYSE:BP) Issues Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of BP stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.69. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $40.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

BP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

