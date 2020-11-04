Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,850.39.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,669.58 on Friday. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,716.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,674.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $23.59 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

