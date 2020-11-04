Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Reduced by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Booking by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,669.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,716.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,674.16. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.39.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

