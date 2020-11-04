Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.82 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 28.91% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.02. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

