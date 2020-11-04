Bokf Na Trims Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $2,798,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $11,023,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $208.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $209.55.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

