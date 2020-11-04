Bokf Na Sells 8,625 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Eaton by 59.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average is $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $111.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

