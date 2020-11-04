Bokf Na Sells 5,326 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 75.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in CDW by 12.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at $950,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in CDW by 6.3% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW opened at $130.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average of $114.79. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that CDW will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

