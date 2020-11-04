Bokf Na Sells 40,758 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,758 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $3,484,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AT&T by 68.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 197,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 80,393 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in AT&T by 55.7% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 22,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in AT&T by 34.2% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 182,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 46,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 26.6% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

T stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

