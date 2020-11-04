Bokf Na Sells 34,701 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,701 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 169.9% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 278,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 223,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

NYSE TFC opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

