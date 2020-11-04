Bokf Na Sells 2,914 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.27.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

