Bokf Na Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bokf Na reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,581 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in The Progressive by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,149.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,653,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.