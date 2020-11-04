Bokf Na Purchases 3,539 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,926 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of CVS opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

