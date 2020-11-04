Bokf Na Increases Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.07% of Lamar Advertising worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.66. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.30. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

