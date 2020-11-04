Bokf Na Has $5.07 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 63,367 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,197 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 335,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 156,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

