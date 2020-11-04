Bokf Na Has $5.06 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 103.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 352.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 77.7% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,988,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,669,000 after buying an additional 869,339 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 60.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,692,000 after buying an additional 768,911 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,602,000 after buying an additional 703,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,154,000 after acquiring an additional 620,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

NYSE SYY opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 158.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

