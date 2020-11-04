Bokf Na Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bokf Na grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,874 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $217,176.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $407,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,955,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

