Bokf Na Has $4.81 Million Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 562.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

