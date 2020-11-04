Bokf Na Has $3.98 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 120.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $87.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $3,444,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at $239,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

