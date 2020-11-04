Bokf Na Has $3.55 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $225.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.63.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

