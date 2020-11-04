Bokf Na Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bokf Na raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $15,124,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $95,386,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after buying an additional 417,814 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,431.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 325,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after buying an additional 304,506 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 190.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 322,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,989,000 after buying an additional 211,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP opened at $108.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average of $100.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.68.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

