Bokf Na Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $455,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 73.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,316 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $283,036,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $83,814,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Shares of AMT opened at $234.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.55. The firm has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

