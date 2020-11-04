Bokf Na Buys Shares of 99,017 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,017 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Uber Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.51.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

