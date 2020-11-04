Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WIFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $422.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 528.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

