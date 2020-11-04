Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Services in a report released on Friday, October 30th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $170.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.42. Citizens Financial Services has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

