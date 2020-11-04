Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $37.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

BOWFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $33.65 to $39.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $945.41 million, a P/E ratio of -119.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $38.96.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.27 million during the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.