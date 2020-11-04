BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $14,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $691,427.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,462 shares of company stock valued at $5,961,581 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $270.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.52, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.49 and a 200 day moving average of $245.90. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.28.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

