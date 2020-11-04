BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,031 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $4,888,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at $30,539,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 33,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $2,209,598.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,031,503.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 676,416 shares of company stock worth $45,673,010 over the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DELL opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

