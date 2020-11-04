BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 43,434 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 25.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,434 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.29. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

