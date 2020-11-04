BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 247,155 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 247,155 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.79% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $12,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCBI. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.95.

TCBI stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Helm bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,997.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.