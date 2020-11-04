BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,265 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Ball worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Ball by 8,261.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,064 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 15.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after purchasing an additional 475,256 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,184,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,299,000 after acquiring an additional 90,037 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ball by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,714,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 119,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,490,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,061,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE:BLL opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.45. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $93.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.