BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,322 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,077,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,513,000 after buying an additional 6,509,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,055,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,820,000 after purchasing an additional 461,979 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,199,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 146.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,095,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 894.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,517,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,706,000 after buying an additional 1,364,955 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

