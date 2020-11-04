BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 510,691 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 199.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 510,691 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.30% of EQT worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.49. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.03.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.