BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 35,850 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of FMC worth $14,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in FMC by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in FMC by 2.9% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 168,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,843,000 after acquiring an additional 92,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in FMC by 31.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

