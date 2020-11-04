BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 32,746 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,746 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Celanese worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Celanese by 35.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3,158.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE stock opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.63. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CE. Bank of America raised their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.40.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

