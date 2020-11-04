BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 288,059 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 288,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.18% of The Gap worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after buying an additional 4,915,682 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,860,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 32,207.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 30.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,876,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,591 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Gap alerts:

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised The Gap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

NYSE:GPS opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.