BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 10,629 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $277.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.40 and its 200-day moving average is $243.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $303.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

