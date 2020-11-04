BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 63.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,072 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,382,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $850.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $859.46.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSGP stock opened at $879.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $843.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $752.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

