BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 465,667 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.12% of CenterPoint Energy worth $12,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

Shares of CNP opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

