BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,852 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $14,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 130.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,351 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

