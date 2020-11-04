BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $15,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $930,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

TSCO stock opened at $135.99 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $157.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.16 and its 200-day moving average is $132.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

